Mariners Division Series tickets sell out within minutes

SEATTLE — SEA US RISE! Especially at the ticket booth.

The Seattle Mariners have announced that tickets to the American League Division Series (ALDS) games at T-Mobile Park sold out within minutes of today’s 12:00 p.m. public on-sale.

“The way Seattle has embraced this team in truly incredible,” said Mariners Senior Vice President of Sales Frances Traisman. “We have the best fans in baseball, and I can’t wait to see how far this team can go with a packed house behind them all Postseason.”

Seattle clinched a first-round bye earlier on Thursday with Cleveland’s loss to Detroit.

The Mariners will host Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday, October 4 at T-Mobile Park.

ALDS Game Schedule:

Oct. 4 – Game 1 at T-Mobile Park

Oct. 5 – Game 2 at T-Mobile Park

Oct. 7 – Game 3 - Away

Oct. 8 – Game 4 - Away (if necessary)

Oct. 10 – Game 5 at T-Mobile Park (if necessary)

Tickets for potential American League Championship and World Series games will be released as the Mariners advance in Postseason play.

