Mariners announce ‘Steelheads Sundays’ with new jerseys for every Sunday home game

The Seattle Mariners will be wearing historic jerseys for every Sunday home game this season to honor the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro League team.

Featured in previous seasons, players will don replica Steelheads jerseys, making the Mariners the first MLB team to feature Negro League uniforms as part of their usual rotation throughout the season.

The team announced they will also be donating $500,000 to Black-led baseball and softball programs in the local community.

“We are proud to honor our game’s history and invest in the future of our community with Steelheads Sundays at T-Mobile Park,” Mariners President of Business Operations Kevin Martinez said.

The M’s will also donate a portion of the proceeds from Steelheads merchandise sales and the 50/50 raffle to the Steelheads Community Fund, according to a press release.

The Seattle Steelheads played in 1946 as part of the West Coast Negro Baseball League at Sick’s Stadium in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood.

