As many as 9 burglars ram Redmond pot shop, flee with goods

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond pot store is boarded up after a crash-and-grab burglary involving a group of suspects and a stolen SUV.

At around 2:40 a.m., Redmond Police were called to Hashtag Cannabis on Leary Way Northeast for a report of a vehicle into the building.

Officers arrived to find a stolen white 2020 Acura MDX that appeared to have backed into the side of the building, but windows on the front of the building are boarded up as well.

Redmond PD spokesperson Jill Green said witnesses reported seeing 4 to 5 suspects wearing masks and hoodies leaving the building with bags of merchandise.

But after officers reviewed surveillance video, it was confirmed that there were 8 or 9 suspects.

After the burglary, they left in two vehicles heading north toward Kirkland.

Redmond Fire personnel are checking the structural integrity of the building.





©2024 Cox Media Group