MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Crews on Mercer Island are working to repair a broken water main.

The break in the 4600 block of West Mercer Way was reported by the city just before 10 p.m. Monday.

An update posted by the city at 11:50 p.m. said an estimated 50 to 60 homes between Merrimount Drive and Southeast 48th Street will be without water.

The city said crews are working as quickly as possible to repair the break.

