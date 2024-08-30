Man wounded in shooting at Skagit County home

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a home northwest of Mount Vernon early Thursday.

A 1:49 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a call that a man had been shot at a home in the 15000 block of SR 536.

Deputies and medics arrived at the scene and the 35-year-old victim was taken to Skagit Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is not known.

At around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the 35-year-old suspect was found and taken into custody near Bennett Road and Marine Drive in Whatcom County, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force, Skagit County Interlocal Drug Task Force, and a helicopter from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection air and marine unit assisted with the suspect’s arrest.

