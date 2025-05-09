21 people in Spokane charged with drug trafficking, alleged gun possession, and gang affiliation

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington announced that 21 people in Spokane were charged in a federal indictment alleging drug trafficking, gang affiliation, and gun possession, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a release.

The DOJ said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) led a 7-month investigation seizing 14-pounds of meth, 16,000 fentanyl pills, 5.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, a kilogram of heroin, 36 firearms, $60,000, and four vehicles.

The department says those charged also operated in Texas, Nevada, North Dakota, Montana, Alabama, Idaho, Oregon, and California.

Charging documents allege some are tied to various street gangs and have a history of violence.

Of the 21 people charged, some are not yet in federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

Some will be arraigned on Friday at the Spokane Federal Courthouse.

For more information on the case, visit justice.gov.

