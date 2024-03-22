Man with gunshot wound found dead in ditch along I-5 in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in ditch along an Interstate 5 onramp in North Seattle Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the northbound I-5 onramp at Northeast 85th Street at around 8 a.m.

They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Seattle Fire Department medics were called to the scene but the man was already dead.

The ramps to and from I-5 were closed at 85th while evidence was collected and the body was recovered.

©2024 Cox Media Group