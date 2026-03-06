Man who sold 100K fentanyl pills through the dark web sentenced to 42 months

PUYALLUP, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A man from Puyallup was sentenced to 42 months in prison for selling fentanyl tainted pills through a “dark web” marketplace.

Trevor Haahr, 34, distributed more than 100,000 fentanyl pills designed to mirror the look of legitimately manufactured pain medications. The investigation into the distribution of these fentanyl pills began in 2023 when law enforcement officials tested pills through the “dark web” marketplace, finding they contained fentanyl disguised as M30 oxycodone pills.

“This was not a matter of small-time drug dealing to supplement an individual habit; this took sophisticated efforts to sell large amounts of fentanyl,” U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright said.

Through various investigative techniques, Trevor Haahr was identified as the operator of the “dark web” marketplace, leading to the obtaining of a search warrant for his residence. In his truck and storage locker, investigators found drug proceeds, fentanyl pills, and supplies for shipping the drugs.

“This defendant was sending dangerous pills through the mail at the height of the fentanyl overdose crisis,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said. “His dark web distribution endangered not only those across the country who bought his pills, it endangered those postal workers who might be exposed to the fentanyl from a damaged package or shipping mishap.”

Haahr also received bitcoin worth approximately $50,000 as payment for the pills. The bitcoin was seized as some of the proceeds of his drug dealing.

Kaeli Albert, 35, from Orting, was sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier this year for being a conspirator with Haahr.

“By distributing more than 100,000 fentanyl laced pills, Mr. Haahr and his co-conspirators were spreading dangerous and highly addictive drugs into our communities,” Jonathan Dean, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said. “The FBI and our partners will continue to pursue drug traffickers and hold them accountable, including those who might think they are hiding on the ‘dark web.’”

“As today’s sentence proves, the anonymity of the dark web does not shield criminals from facing justice,” Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge April Miller said. “Haahr will serve time in federal prison for putting lives at grave risk by flooding our communities with fentanyl‑laced counterfeit pills disguised as legitimate medicine.”

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group