Man who had 83k fentanyl-laced pills sentenced to 10 years in prison

KENT, Wash. — A 38-year-old Mexican citizen who previously resided in Kent was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Ramon Duarte Garcia was arrested in June 2024, following a drug investigation lasting nearly four years.

Between 2020 and June 2024 investigators seized more than 32 kilograms of cocaine, 14 kilograms of methamphetamine, 83,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 3 kilograms of heroin, and 1 kilogram of fentanyl powder.

According to records filed in the case, Duarte Garcia’s drug trafficking activity continued unabated following law enforcement stops in July 2023 and December 2023―during which methamphetamine, cocaine, and two firearms were seized from his vehicle.

When Duarte Garcia’s car was searched on December 4, 2023, law enforcement seized 13 kilograms of cocaine, a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semiautomatic pistol, pistol magazines and ammunition, a shell casing, $1,716 in cash drug proceeds, a knife, and a drug ledger.

Duarte Garcia will likely be deported following his prison term, the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

