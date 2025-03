TACOMA, Wash. — The Seattle office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says the man who escaped a Tacoma ICE facility on March 26 has been caught.

24-year-old Alvaro Flores-Barboza of Venezuela was detained by local authorities in Beaverton, Oregon, ICE Seattle posted on X.

On Wednesday, March 26, Flores-Barboza escaped from the ICE Processing Center in Tacoma and is now facing removal from the U.S., the department posted.

