Man who called 911 to report being stabbed later found dead in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A man called 911 to report he’d been stabbed in SeaTac, but by the time he was found by medics, it was too late.

At 11:14 p.m. on Monday, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who said he’d been stabbed and was in the area of International Blvd. S at South 182nd Street.

SeaTac Police and firefighters were dispatched to search for the victim, but he wasn’t at the location he gave to dispatchers.

After a comprehensive search for the victim, he was found unresponsive around International Blvd. S near South 176th Street.

SeaTac Fire Department medics tried to save the victim’s life, but he could not be revived.

The man is estimated to be about 24 years old.

King County Major Crimes Unit detectives were summoned to investigate.

There are no suspects in the case.

©2023 Cox Media Group