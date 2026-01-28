Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a fatal shooting on January 18.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded near 11th Place South and South 322nd Place to reports of a shooting and found one person with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

25-year-old LaTre Stout has been named a person of interest in the shooting.

Federal Way Police asks anyone with information on where he is or the shooting to contact them at 253-835-6799 or submit an anonymous tip to crimestoppers.com.

