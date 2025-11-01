Man wanted for burglary arrested after SWAT standoff in Bremerton

EAST BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man wanted in connection with residential burglary and theft barricaded himself inside an RV in unincorporated East Bremerton on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office tracked the man down to a mobile home near William East Sutton Road where other people exited the RV when deputies arrived.

KCSO says the suspect stayed inside and he allegedly threatened to shoot deputies and stab a K9 on scene.

As SWAT and other law enforcement officials surrounded the RV, the man came out of the top and reportedly made quick movements to bait deputies into shooting him.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was also smoking narcotics in front of deputies before he eventually surrendered.

He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

A wanted burglar was arrested after a short standoff with Deputies and SWAT members. A man wanted in connection with... Posted by Kitsap County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 31, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group