Man wanted for attempted murder arrested near Hoquiam

A man wanted for attempted murder in Pierce County was arrested by Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, deputies noticed a suspicious car near the 100 block of Powell Road, near Hoquiam.

Once deputies checked the car’s registration, they discovered it was registered to a 32-year-old Spanaway man who was wanted for attempted murder, assault, and burglary.

A deputy attempted to arrest the man, but he drove off towards State Route 109.

The car was spotted on southbound SR 109, but when deputies attempted to stop the car again, the driver took off, with the deputies giving chase.

After a PIT maneuver on the car, the driver was pinned in with the deputy’s patrol cars.

Deputies say there was a brief struggle before the man was ultimately arrested and booked into Grays Harbor County Jail.

A deputy suffered a cut to their hand while taking the man into custody.

