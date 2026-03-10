Federal Way double murder suspect named to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Seattle office and Federal Way Police announced that a man wanted in connection with two murders in 2023 was named to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in a press conference on Tuesday.

33-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr. allegedly shot and killed two women and injured a third person on May 21, 2023 outside the Stars Bar and Grill in Federal Way, according to FBI Seattle.

The victims, Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn, worked at the bar, KIRO 7 previously reported.

Authorities say Ramierz Jr. then fled the country to Tijuana, Mexico after the shooting and has not been caught.

The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Designating Ramirez Jr. on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list raises the reward leading to his capture to $1 million, up previously from $25,000.

He is described as a White/Hispanic male, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and several tattoos, including a lion’s face on his wrist and forearm.

An FBI flier says he has ties to Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Compton California; Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as Jalisco and Sinaloa, Mexico.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-225-5324, contact their local FBI field office or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

