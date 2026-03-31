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Man tries to hide shotgun in waistband after being stopped in stolen car, Mill Creek police say

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Mill Creek Police Department
Man tries to hide shotgun in waistband after being stopped in stolen car, Mill Creek police say Photo: Mill Creek Police Department (Photo: Mill Creek Police Department)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Two men were arrested on March 26 after FLOCK license plate reading cameras alerted police to a car that was reported stolen, according to the Mill Creek Police Department.

Officers responded near 132nd Avenue Southeast and 16th Avenue Southeast and found the stolen car in a parking lot of a Fred Meyer grocery store.

Authorities say the driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and a passenger was taken into custody after officers found a short-barreled shotgun hidden in his waistband.

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