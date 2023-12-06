Man taken to Tacoma hospital in private car pronounced dead after possible shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A man who was taken to a hospital in a private car after a possible shooting in South Tacoma was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of South Ash Street after receiving a report of sounds of a disturbance and a possible shooting.

When officers arrived and were trying to find who made the call, they were notified that a man was being taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Once the victim was at the hospital, the 26-year-old was pronounced dead by hospital staff, who then notified police.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

No one has been arrested in the case.

