Man suspected of stabbing Bellevue officer charged with felony assault

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A man accused of luring Bellevue police officers to the Bellevue Transit Center on Friday with a fake 911 call, then stabbing one of them in the face, is now charged with felony assault.

Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said one of the officers suffered a 6-inch laceration on his face.

“Anytime that you stab somebody around the face or the neck, you’re really too close for comfort to your carotid artery and to your eyes,” McNerthney said. “Anytime you get stabbed in the face, it’s life-changing.”

According to prosecutors, Mohamed Morray Bangura allegedly swung a knife at one officer and missed, but hit the other officer. In addition to the facial laceration, the officer also suffered a dislocated right shoulder and a broken left clavicle.

The injured officer has since been released from the hospital.

The second officer fired shots, wounding 38-year-old Bangura.

Attack on Bellevue officer appears to have stemmed from previous incident

Investigators said the attack appears to have stemmed from a September 30 incident.

“Bangura was sleeping on the property of the First Congregational Church located near the Bellevue Transit Center,” charging documents stated. “A security officer performing the area check located Bangura sleeping on the property and asked him to leave. The two got into a verbal argument, which resulted in Cullers displaying his pepper spray canister, after which Bangura left the property.”

The security company manager called 911.

A Bellevue Police officer responded and filed a report indicating that Bangura had threatened the security officer. The officer told Bangura he would be referring harassment charges.

According to charging documents, the day before Friday’s attack, Bangura called 911 seeking to file a complaint against a Bellevue officer.

Prosecutors said the next day, just before he tried to stab the two officers who responded to the Bellevue Transit Center, he proclaimed that the officer involved in the September incident “put a false case on me.”

Bangura is charged with assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. The prosecution is requesting his bail be set at $5 million.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group