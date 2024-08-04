Man suspected of shooting another, attempted robbery in South Seattle arrested

SEATTLE — A man was arrested for shooting another person and attempting to rob another at gunpoint in South Seattle.

Around 7:30 p.m. on August 2, police answered calls of a shooting near the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South Alaska Street.

When police arrived, they found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Seattle Fire treated the victim on-site and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Shortly afterward, Seattle Police responded to another call where the victim said they were threatened by an armed man.

With the help of Tukwila Police and a King County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, Seattle police were able to find the suspect near the scene but the gun was not found.

The 39-year-old was arrested and booked into King County Jail suspected of felony assault and attempted robbery.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating.

