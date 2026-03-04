Man stabs girlfriend in the neck in East Wenatchee, sheriff says

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — A woman in East Wenatchee suffered life-threatening injuries after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her in the neck on Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

At around 2:10 a.m., deputies responded to an initial report of gunshots near 40th Circle Northwest and Blue Rock Drive Northeast.

A family member reported her boyfriend shot her in the neck but deputies later learned she was stabbed rather than shot, DCSO said.

The 32-year-old man left the scene before authorities got there and drove away in a stolen Toyota 4-Runner, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Deputies later saw the SUV speeding on Ski View Drive but lost sight of it for a short time.

911 dispatch then received a report of a crash near where deputies saw the 4-Runner as well as a reported burglary at a nearby home.

Law enforcement arrived and arrested the man without further incident.

He was brought to a local hospital due to injuries from the crash, and is expected to be booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, facing charges of assault, robbery, and vehicle theft, DCSO said.

The man’s girlfriend was brought to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

