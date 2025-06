SEATTLE — A man in his 40s is in stable condition after a rollover crash on the Ship Canal Bridge Friday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

The crash happened on southbound I-5 on the lower express lanes of the bridge.

A spokesperson for SFD says the man was able to get out of the car on his own and was treated at the scene. He opted not to be taken to the hospital.

