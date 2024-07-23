Man stabbed with corkscrew in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — One suspect has been arrested after he reportedly stabbed a man with a waiter’s corkscrew in downtown Seattle.

According to Seattle PD, patrol officers responded to reports of three people fighting in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue in City Hall Park on the afternoon of Sunday, July 21. Upon arrival, police found one victim bleeding from a stab wound to his chest.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was treated by the Seattle Fire Department before being taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man, allegedly accused the victim of stealing his backpack, which triggered an altercation and the assault. The corkscrew believed to be used in the assault was recovered as evidence.

Seattle PD officers contacted a 49-year-old witness and determined that she had a no-contact order against the suspect. She was not injured during this incident.

The man was arrested and booked into King County Jail for charges of first-degree assault, violating a no-contact order, and an outstanding arrest warrant for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Homicide & Assault Unit detectives are investigating this case.

