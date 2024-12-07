Man stabbed in Puyallup after car crash escalates into heated argument

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says a man was rushed to the hospital Friday evening after he got into a car accident and the other driver stabbed him.

He’s expected to be okay.

The crash happened at 176th Street East and Canyon Road East in Puyallup.

The sheriff’s office says the drivers, both men, got out of their cars and started to argue.

The argument escalated when one of the men stabbed the other, got back into his car, and drove off, according to deputies.

The man was driving a light green SUV and headed north on Canyon Road East.

A witness shared video with KIRO 7 of the aftermath:

©2024 Cox Media Group