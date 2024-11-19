Man stabbed in neck in Belltown altercation

SEATTLE — A 60-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and hospitalized after an altercation with another man at their housing complex.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing incident on 3rd Avenue in Belltown, near the Matt Talbot Center, an addiction treatment facility, and the Traugott Terrace, a sober housing complex.

Officers found one man suffering from a stab wound to the neck, he was treated by medics and taken to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) for further surgery. Another man was questioned on the scene.

After speaking to the man on the scene and witnesses, officers determined that the man who had been stabbed was in fact the suspect. He had a known history with the second man on the scene, the victim, at their housing complex.

That afternoon, the suspect began intimidating the victim and calling him a coward. Police say he then pulled out a pocketknife, but the victim was able to thwart the attack, which resulted in the suspect sustaining the stab wound to his neck.

A separate witness corroborated the incident and the knife was recovered on the suspect with the stab wound to his neck.

After being taken to HMC, the suspect was placed into custody for Investigation of Assault.













