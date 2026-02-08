Man stabbed near elementary school in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man was injured in a stabbing near Hilltop Elementary School in Burien on Saturday night.

At around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a home near South 125th Street and Military Road South.

A resident called 911 after a man showed up at their house claiming he was stabbed multiple times, according to KCSO.

Medics arrived and treated him at the scene before taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

The circumstances around the stabbing are not clear.

This is a developing story.

