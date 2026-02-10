Man stabbed in head, hand in Chinatown International District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 30-year-old man was injured in a stabbing in the Chinatown International District on Monday night.

At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, where they found a man bleeding from his head and both hands after being stabbed.

He was brought to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police learned of a second stabbing victim and followed a trail of blood down 12th Avenue South but did not find them, according to SPD.

SPD reviewed camera footage from the Real Time Crime Center and saw four people fighting before two of them pulled out bladed weapons and began attacking each other, a police report said.

A grey and white van was seen driving away from the scene after the incident but no arrests have been made.

SPD asks if you have any information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

