Man stabbed in the chest in North Seattle, suspect unknown

SEATTLE — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest in North Seattle last night.

Seattle Police Department patrol officers found the man at around 9 p.m., and say he was stabbed either in or near Licton Springs Park.

According to SPD, the victim reportedly thought the suspect was a jogger as he ran past him.

Police say he had been stabbed once in the chest and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition by emergency responders.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven, tall man wearing a gray jacket. He was last seen running northbound on Ashworth Avenue North, according to the 911 call.

Despite a K9 track and support from the King County Sheriff’s Department’s Air Support Unit, Guardian One, they were unable to find the suspect.

According to a spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center, the man is in satisfactory condition as of Friday morning.

Seattle Police Department’s Homicide & Assault Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





