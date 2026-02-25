Man stabbed after pointing gun at domestic partner, arrested by SWAT in Renton, police say

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department (RPD) says the Valley SWAT team responded to a domestic violence incident on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:10 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing near 120th Lane Southeast and Southeast 171st Lane.

Police met with the victim and learned she and her partner got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Renton Police say she said she stabbed him in the leg after he pointed a gun at her.

The Valley SWAT team responded after the man barricaded himself inside the home.

He was arrested after SWAT went inside the home and he was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD says he will be booked into jail after medical treatment, facing charges of second-degree assault.

