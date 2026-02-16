Man stabbed in Aberdeen, suspect found hiding from police under a car

ABERDEEN, Wash. — The Aberdeen Police Department (APD) says a man was injured in a stabbing early Monday morning.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to South Broadway Street and East Heron Street and found a man who was stabbed in the arm.

APD said he was losing a significant amount of blood and crews applied a tourniquet before bringing him to a local hospital.

As police were looking for a suspect, a nearby business reported a suspicious man at their property.

Officers found the 35-year-old stabbing suspect hiding under a parked car and he was arrested without incident, according to Aberdeen Police.

Investigators learned the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between the two men.

Police say the suspect was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail.

