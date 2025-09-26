Man shot in South Seattle, suspect on the run

SEATTLE — A man was hospitalized after being shot in the arm in South Seattle last night, with the suspect still on the loose, police say.

According to the Seattle Police Department, detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened along Wabash Avenue South at around 9:30 p.m. last night.

Arriving officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the upper left arm. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center by the Seattle Fire Department in stable condition.

Police determined that the man was sitting inside of a car when a second man, who “was known” to the victim, walked up to the car and shot him through the window before running away.

The suspect drove off before police arrived, and they did not find him.

Detectives in the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating.

Last night’s shooting happened near Be’er Sheva Park, where back in May, both an 8-year-old and a 76-year-old were injured by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

