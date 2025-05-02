Child, 76-year-old injured in shooting at Be’er Sheva Park

SEATTLE — An 8-year-old girl and a 76-year-old woman both had minor injuries after they were grazed by bullets at Seattle’s Be’er Sheva Park on Thursday.

Seattle police were called to the park, located on 55th Ave. S in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood, around 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

During the course of investigation, police learned that a suspect fired multiple shots from a vehicle on Seward Park Ave S before driving off.

No arrests were made.

During the shooting, the 8-year-old was grazed on her jaw and the 76-year-old took herself to a nearby fire station and then Harborview Medical Center for aid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

