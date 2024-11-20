Man shot in the knee on Rainier Avenue South, suspects at large

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers nearby heard rapid gunfire and responded quickly to the scene, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the knee.

Police applied a tourniquet and provided initial care until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived to continue treatment.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Two suspects believed to be involved ran away and have not been located. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police recovered multiple shell casings from the scene, and a semi-truck parked nearby was struck by gunfire.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are processing the scene and investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

