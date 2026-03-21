Man shot and killed in South King County

SOUTH KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man was fatally shot in Skyway on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded at around 10:30 a.m. near S 129th St and Martin Luther King Jr. Way S close to the 7-Eleven.

Responders found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound and attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KCSO.

Authorities searched the area but did not find a suspect.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

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