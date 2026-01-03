Man shot, killed by police after hours-long crime spree

EVERETT, Wash. — A wild crime spree came to an end in Everett after officers from multiple agencies shot and killed a suspect who had reportedly been on the run all night.

It was a deadly start to the day on Fleming Street. It was taped off for most of Friday, with residents stuck in their homes while police investigated.

The car at the center of the incident was left in a driveway with the rear window shattered by gunfire. The body of the man who was killed lay on the ground nearby.

KIRO 7 spoke to one neighbor who told us it happened just feet away from her home while her children watched.

“They say, ‘Mommy, I cannot sleep right now’ because they saw everything that happened,” Fatoumatta Ceesay, who lives on Fleming Street, said.

According to the Skagit and Island Counties Multiple Agency Response Team, the whole thing started at 6:00 in the evening on New Year’s Day when officers were called to a domestic dispute in Clinton. When they arrived, the suspect reportedly shot at officers and ran off into the woods.

An hour later, investigators said the same suspect kidnapped a man at gunpoint in Oak Harbor and forced the victim to drive him to Burlington.

Just after midnight, investigators received an anonymous tip about a home the suspect might have been hiding in, so officers staked it out.

Just after 4:00 AM Friday, a car left the home, and officers made it pull over for a traffic stop a few blocks away. That’s when the suspect reportedly shot the car’s driver, jumped behind the wheel, and took off, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase to Everett.

There, he pulled into a driveway before officers opened fire.

“Immediately after that, officers did attempt to render aid,” Natalie Given with the Snohomish Multi-Agency Response Team said. “However, the attempts were unsuccessful and the suspect was pronounced dead.”

Investigators have not yet publicly identified the man who was killed, but neighbors told KIRO 7 he was the ex-boyfriend of the woman whose home he was killed next to.

“Actually, I think he was going to kill somebody there,” Ceesay said. “That’s why I was so scared.”

Four agencies were on the scene when the deadly shooting happened: Washington State Patrol, Arlington police, Sedro-Woolley police, and Skagit County deputies. It is not yet clear who fired the fatal shot.

