Man shot and injured at Lacey hotel

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department said a man was injured in a shooting on Saturday at a hotel.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between acquaintances at the hotel and a 31-year-old man opened fire at the victim, his son, and his son’s girlfriend.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is still recovering.

The suspect was arrested the next day and booked into jail, facing charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment, and reckless endangerment, according to Lacey Police.

