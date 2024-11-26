Man shot during carjacking in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man was seriously injured after being shot in the leg during a carjacking in Seattle’s Wedgewood neighborhood Monday night.

According to Seattle police, officers responded to a robbery just after 8 p.m. outside an apartment between Maple Leaf Reservoir Park and Dahl Playfield.

Investigators believe that the victim, a 26-year-old man, was standing in front of his apartment complex when he was “approached by a man wearing a dark colored hoodie and black face mask.”

The suspect reportedly pulled out a gun, demanding the victim’s car keys. When the victim refused, a fight ensued, and the victim was shot in the leg.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

During the fight, the suspect was able to get the keys from him and drove off in the victim’s Kia Optima. No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

