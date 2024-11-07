Man shot during attempted robbery by 2 suspects in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was shot in Auburn Wednesday night when two men tried to rob the victim.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Auburn Police were dispatched to the 600 block of M Street Northeast where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers said they believe two suspects dressed in black came up to the victim as he was headed to his car and tried to rob him. A struggle followed and the victim was shot.

The suspects then ran away from the scene. Auburn Police used a K-9 to try to track the suspects.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Auburn PD tip line at 253-288-7403.

©2024 Cox Media Group