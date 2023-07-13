Man shot in chest in Seattle’s U-District dies at hospital

SEATTLE — A man who was shot in Seattle’s University District Wednesday night later died at Harborview Medical Center.

It happened near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and 12th Avenue Northeast. Officers arrived at around 9 p.m. to find a man with several gunshot wounds to his chest.

Police helped the victim until medics arrived and took him to Harborview, but he didn’t survive.

A short time later as police were investigating at the scene, a man who had been shot in the leg arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center.

Investigators said the man is believed to be the shooting suspect.

We don’t yet know what led up to the gunshots.

Homicide detectives will lead the investigation.

If you have information about the shooting you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

