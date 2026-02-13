Man shot in chest in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the chest in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood yesterday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers first responded to reports of a shooting along South Angeline Street at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Arriving officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital by Seattle Fire Department medics in serious condition.

Police say they have detained a man for questioning.

This is preliminary information, SPD says, and more details will be released when available.

