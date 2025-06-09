Man shot in the arm in U-District after house party fight; 2 suspects sought

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was shot in the arm following a fight at a large house party.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. near Brooklyn Ave NE and NE 47th Street, a few blocks north of the Neptune Theater.

Police said a group of people in their late teens and early 20s were throwing a large party, and when it ended, a fight broke out and two people shot at each other.

Some cars nearby were hit with bullets.

Police arrived and found blood and multiple shell casings at the scene, but no victim.

They later learned that he had been dropped off at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man is in stable condition.

UW said one suspect is a heavy-set man in his 20s or 30s who was wearing teal or a dark blue hoodie, shorts with a white graphic and black socks and sandals.

The second suspect is a man in his 20s with a slim build, who was wearing a gray hoodie, black and white shoes and had a purple beanie.

Police are looking for the suspects.

The University of Washington put out an alert to students.

If you have any information, call 911.

