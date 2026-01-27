Man shot in apparent drive-by in Pierce County

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in an apparent drive-by shooting in Pierce County, according to deputies.

Deputies report the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, along 10th Avenue East in unincorporated Tacoma.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the man was taken to the hospital and that the incident “appears to be a drive-by related shooting.”

Deputies say this is an active investigation, with no suspect or suspects in custody yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

