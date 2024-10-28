Man seriously injured after stabbing in Little Saigon neighborhood Sunday evening

SEATTLE — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed Sunday evening in Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood.

According to a Monday incident report from the West Precinct of the Seattle Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a witness called 911 after she saw a man banging on a business window in the Little Saigon neighborhood screaming for an ambulance.

Officers with the West Precinct responded to the scene, where the witness told them that she saw the man bleeding heavily from the side. Officers found the man who appeared to be bleeding heavily from his back but the man walked away from officers.

Officers said they believed that due to the man’s mental condition and life-threatening injuries, he met ITA criteria. Officers detained the man and helped with his injuries until paramedics from the Seattle Fire Department were called and arrived at the scene.

According to the Washington State Health Care Authority, ITA criteria are in ordinance with the Involuntary Treatment Act, which provides the statutory framework for law enforcement to investigate, detain or evaluate someone if they meet the following:

They are a danger to themselves, others, or property.

They are suffering from a mental disorder.

They are unwilling or unable to accept voluntary treatment.

The man was detained without incident, police said. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived. Due to the severity of the man’s injury, he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Police did not follow up on a lead regarding a suspect because the man could not provide a description, police said. The man also could not tell police where the stabbing happened.

There were no further details regarding what led up to the stabbing, or the condition of the victim as of Monday morning.





