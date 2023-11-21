Man rescued from burning RV at Marysville mobile home park critically injured

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man who was inside an RV in Marysville when it caught fire is in the hospital with critical injuries.

Marysville Fire District firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home park in central Marysville shortly after 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday and arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the RV.

Inside the RV, firefighters found a man in his 50s who had suffered smoke inhalation. Paramedics gave him CPR and took him to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Though the RV was significantly damaged by the flames, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other dwellings in the park.

Total damage to the RV is estimated at $30,000.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office and Marysville Police are working to determine what started the fire.

©2023 Cox Media Group