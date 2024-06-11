Man rescued after going over cliff at Gifford Pinchot National Forest

COUGAR, Wash. — On Thursday, June 6, a man had to be rescued after being swept over a cliff and into the Lewis River at the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Skamania County Communications Center got a call about the 35-year-old going over the cliff at the Lower Lewis River Falls.

The Skamania Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams led fire crews and medical personnel on the scene.

After the man was located, he was extracted and taken to the hospital for care.

No other information was available on the man’s condition.





©2024 Cox Media Group