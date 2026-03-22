Man reported missing after borrowed motorcycle found abandoned near Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCOS) says 35-year-old Loren T. Ciceri has been missing since November 18, 2025.

He was last seen after he borrowed a friend’s motorcycle that night and said he was heading to meet another friend at the Elwa River, but that friend says he never showed up, according to CCSO.

The motorcycle was found abandoned the next day near the river on Lower Elwha Road, along with his backpack and helmet.

Residents reported seeing a man believed to be Ciceri working on the bike as if it had a mechanical issue, CCSO said in a release.

The owner of the motorcycle picked it up and confirmed it had a mechanical problem.

Ciceri is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a missing incisor on the top row of his teeth.

He was last seen wearing dark clothes, including black Carhartt pants, a dark jacket, and black Hardy gloves.

Authorities say he has been a transient living in the Port Angeles area for the past two years.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 360-417-2459.

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