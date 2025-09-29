Man removed from car by deputies after blocking roadway in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had to remove a man from his car after he was found blocking the entrance to a grocery store parking lot in Puyallup.

It happened early in the morning near 136th Street East, after employees called to report a car.

They said that was sitting in the way of other vehicles trying to get through.

The car’s hazard lights were on, and a 42-year-old man was found sleeping inside, according to police.

They say the man refused to show ID, even after deputies told him he was under suspicion for DUI.

Deputies said they did not believe it would be safe to allow him to drive away in his condition.

After more than 15 minutes of trying to talk things out, they ended up removing him from the car and taking him into custody.

The vehicle was later towed from the roadway.

©2025 Cox Media Group