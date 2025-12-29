Man pleads guilty to hate crime assault on Metro Bus Passenger in Kent

SEATTLE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that a 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime after attacking a bus passenger on a King County Metro bus.

Court records show that Adan C. Hernandez-Mayoral made racist comments about Black people on a Metro bus on March 7, 2024.

When a passenger, a black woman, looked to see who was making the comments, he started verbally attacking the woman.

After the victim walked to the front of the bus to call the police, Hernandez-Mayoral pushed the victim off the bus.

He then pulled out a knife and stabbed her several times in the stomach.

The woman was saved from the knife actually reaching her skin due to the heavy coat she was wearing, but it still caused injury.

Police searched for him and eventually found him hiding under a car not too far from where the assault happened.

Prosecutors requested that Hernandez-Mayoral be sentenced to no more than a little under five years in prison with time served.

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for March 17, 2026.

