Man pleads guilty to allegedly stabbing woman on Kent Metro Bus, yelling racist comments

KENT, Wash. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) says a 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to an alleged hate crime and assault aboard a Metro Bus in Kent on March 7, 2024.

Adan C. Hernandez-Mayoral allegedly made racist comments toward black people aboard a bus, referring to one woman as “Rosa Parks” and yelling at her to get to the back of the bus, according to a DOJ release.

Officials say the woman went to the front of the bus to call police and Hernandez-Mayoral followed her.

He then allegedly pushed her off the bus and stabbed her multiple times, officials said.

The woman was wearing a thick coat, and the knife did not pierce her skin but still sustained bodily injury, the DOJ said.

Kent police arrested the man after a neighbor called 911, reporting the man was hiding in their yard.

Hernandez-Mayoral is scheduled for sentencing on March 27, 2026.

