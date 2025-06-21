Man not expected to survive after South Seattle RV shooting, SPD says

Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition and another seriously injured after gunfire was exchanged inside a recreational vehicle in South Seattle, authorities said Friday.

At about 10:40 a.m. on June 18, a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at Harborview Medical Center, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to the hospital and began an investigation.

Roughly 20 minutes later, around 11:00 a.m., officers were sent to 42nd Avenue South and Beacon Avenue South after receiving a 911 text reporting someone had been shot inside an RV.

When officers arrived at the RV, they found a 22-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Police provided emergency aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over.

The man was transported to Harborview in critical condition and is not expected to survive, police said.

Detectives believe both men exchanged gunfire inside the RV.

A third person was also involved, but investigators have not yet located that individual.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Two firearms have been recovered, and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the RV for evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Tips can be provided anonymously.

This remains an active investigation, and information may change as new details emerge.

