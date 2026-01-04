Local

Man on mobility scooter hit and killed in Shoreline

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man in his 70’s was hit and killed in Shoreline on Saturday night.

At around 7 p.m., the man was riding a mobility scooter on or near the roadway close to Northeast 175th Street and 11th Avenue Northeast, according to KCSO.

He was reportedly hit by a small SUV heading eastbound on NE 175th Street.

Crews tried to treat him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the driver stayed at the site of the crash and cooperated with investigators.

